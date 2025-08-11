Microsoft Debuts New AI Security, Can Identify Malware On It’s Own–Without Humans

This kind of work is usually performed by human security experts, but it doesn't have to now.

Microsoft debuts new security called Project Ire

The tech giant has created a program that can reverse-engineer software, without any human help, and determine if it's a threat or malware. Previously, this kind of in-depth complicated work had to be performed by humans.

According to Geekwire, the new program automatically examines or dissects software to understand how they work, what they do and if they are dangerous.

Eventually, Microsoft hopes the program will detect news types of malware directly in computer memory, which company officials say would prevent threats quicker and on a bigger scale. It's part of what Microsoft calls its Secure Future Initiative, designed to address recent security issues over the last few years.

This last week, Microsoft held what was called Zero Day Quest. They invited global security researchers to try to find vulnerabilities in their security and defenses.

Tuesday morning, Project Ire had a 98 percent rate of correctly identifying malicious software.

Microsoft calls this AI breakthrough the "gold standard" in malware classification. Malware is any type of software designed to disrupt, damage or allow someone to gain unauthorized access to a computer system.