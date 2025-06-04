New 10-Court Pickleball Facility to Open in Hermiston June 14

It's been around since 1965, but over the last few years, pickleball has exploded in popularity in WA state. Now, Oregon seeks to add to its availability.

A new pickleball facility to open in June

According to Hermiston Parks and Rec and the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, a new 10-court pickleball facility will officially open June 14th.

The $1.2 million facility is located in Hermiston at Theater Sports Park, at 1800 NW Sixth Street.

The facility will have ten individual courts, LED Lighting, and will be the only wheelchair-accessible pickleball facility in the Pacific Northwest.

The creation of pickleball is credited to three men from Bainbridge Island, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum, who created the game as an activity for their children during the summer. In 2021, pickleball was named the 'official' sport of WA state.

Although it's in Hermiston, the sport has become so popular that despite new courts being built in the Tri-City area, often open courts are hard to find. Officials are hoping to provide more options for Tri-Citians, and there's a growing number of OR residents getting into the game as well.

It will also have spectator seating and what officials say is a championship court. It will be available to be open for play from 5 AM to 10 PM daily.

