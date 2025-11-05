Nevada Murder Suspect Captured With High-Risk Stop in Moses Lake

A swarm of interagency Police cars swarmed the McDonald's Restaurant parking lot on Stratford Road in Moses Lake Tuesday night, surprising a number of customers.

A Nevada murder suspect was arrested

Around 9:40 PM, the MLPD Street Crimes Unit along with Clark County, Nevada Officers, executed what Moses Lake Police said was a high-risk traffic stop in the parking lot.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Florida resident Savanh Singvongsa, was arrested without incident. He's wanted in Clark County, Nevada on an attempted murder charge.

The MLPD says he's now in the Grant County Jail in Ephrata awaiting extradition to Nevada, and the investigation continues.