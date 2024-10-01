Netflix Sees Massive Cancellations After CEO’s Donation to Harris

Following the announcement that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings made a huge donation to Kamala Harris' campaign, a report says the streaming service saw its biggest number of cancellations so far this year. In July, he donated $7 million dollars to her campaign.

The spike in cancellations came right after announcement of donation

According to Fox Business, Netflix claims the dip in subscribers was due to them dropping their lowest-tier price plan. But the report via Bloomberg says the massive spike in dropouts was rather unusual, and not likely tied to the price adjustment.

According to Fox Business:

"Cancelations on the streaming platform almost tripled in the United States after Hastings made the massive donation to a super PAC supporting Harris' presidential bid, Bloomberg reported, citing the researcher Antenna.

Supporters of former President Trump called on conservatives to cancel their subscriptions after Hastings endorsed Harris on X and revealed the large sum of his donation in July."

The performance report was just released recently, and shows the biggest spike of cancellations so far this year.

Hastings was one of those calling loudly for President Biden to step down, and let Harris 'take over.' Experts say it will not be known what the longterm effect of the donation will be until the next earnings report comes out later this fall.

Netflix has been plagued with not only criticism for its lagging program offerings, but its increasingly political stance. The University of Birmingham in England tackled this topic in an article entitled "Netflix-The New Outlet US Progressive Politics?".

Some critics have referred to the network rolling out show after show, featuring half-baked inferior original programming.