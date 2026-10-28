For decades, since 1973 when the National Collegiate Athletic Association, or NCAA, split schools into three tiers, they decided the smallest would not be allowed to give athletic scholarships. That's Division III (3). Now, that's being challenged. The original idea was by not offering athletic aid, it emphasized academics at the smaller schools..and it's worked for a LONG Time.

Antitrust Lawsuit Filed Against NCAA

This week, an antitrust lawsuit has been filed against the NCAA, plaintiffs include Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, University of Chicago, Williams ​College and CalTech. Several specific athletes are mentioned as plaintiffs in the suit, including a football player from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.

The suit claims antitrust laws are being violated because the NCAA unfairly and illegally set the value of the D-III athletes' labor at "zero," because they are not 'paid' with some sort of scholarship. In short, they're seeking 'compensation', likely in the form of an athletic scholarship. They are also asking for retroactive monies for any D-III athlete who participated in a Varsity sport since 2022. That could be a catastrophic amount for schools. An estimated 175,000 athletes compete in all D-III sports annually.

Will This Lawsuit Stick?

In 2013, a similar lawsuit was struck down. The NCAA has, surprisingly compared to D-I, heavily emphasized academics at the smaller level. There are 400 schools that are D-III, including in the Pacific Northwest, Whitworth University (Spokane), Pacific Lutheran U (Parkland), University of Puget Sound (Tacoma), George Fox, Linfield, Willamette, Lewis & Clark, and Pacific University--who are in Oregon.

They do not give athletic scholarships, instead rely heavily on academic awards and financial aid. And, not every athlete at the D-I level gets a full ride. For example, maybe half or 2/3rds of the girls on the softball teams you see on TV are fully compensated. Some get a 60-40, or half scholarship.

There are 244 NCAA Division III football teams, compared with 160 at Division II (CWU is D-2) and the 265 Division I teams are split into two groups, you have biggies like WSU, UW, Alabama, Notre Dame,and smaller, like the Big Sky with Idaho, Montana, EWU etc.

Our Son Did the D-III Thing

Our son, who is now working as an Engineer in Spokane, played football at Whitworth University from 2018--2022, 3-year starter at long snapper. A lot of Mid-Columbia players have gone there as well. He was well compensated for his academics, but like many, he still owed some when he graduated. But he played, had fun, got his degree, and moved on like the rest of us. (#61 in picture).

Whitworth Football vs George Fox---livestream Whitworth Athletics Whitworth Football vs George Fox---livestream Whitworth Athletics

But if this lawsuit is successful, it could not only wreck hundreds of schools in multiple sports who cannot afford to 'give' out athletic awards, and the NCAA would also be sent into financial uncertainty.

For years, in football, the joke was when the D-I guys are finished, they go to work for the D-III guys---a biting jab at the academic success of D-III vs. D-I. Most D-III schools won't even look at a kid if they don't have at least a 3.3--3.5 GPA or higher.

Whitworth Football 2022--Townsquare Media Whitworth Football 2022--Townsquare Media

Lawsuit is a Bad Idea

I graduated from and played football and did track at Whitworth, son followed in footsteps. College is the end of the line for 99 percent of athletes, and it's supposed to help you build a career--not make you rich like the NIL programs are at the D-I level.

It's sad to see the one island left of academic integrity in the NCAA could be sunk if this lawsuit is successful.

This makes us glad our daughter chose to go the JUCO route, and is playing softball at CBC for the next 2 years. No mess there, and a great medical field education.