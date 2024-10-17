Navy Plane Crash Site Found East of Rainier, Crew Still Missing

The search continues for 2 crewmen of a Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft that crashed Tuesday afternoon east of Mt. Rainier. (UPDATE---more information released by Navy-see below at end of story)

Navy says the crash site has been found

The plane crashed around 3:20 PM, the crash site was located on a mountainside east of Mt. Rainier. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were asked by the Navy to assist in the search.

The Navy has not pinpointed or released the exact location of the site, but by asking YCSO to assist, it is somewhere in the western edge of Yakima County, which borders Lewis and Pierce. Mt. Rainier straddles the north-south border between those counties.

Sources say the crash site has been located, and that was confirmed by the YCSO Thursday morning. Casey Schilperoot of the YSCO released an email saying in part:

"Yesterday, just after 12:30 p.m. PDT, aerial search crews located the wreckage of the EA-18G Growler that crashed on Oct. 15. The crash site rests on a mountainside east of Mount Rainier."

MyNorthwest.com reports the Navy located the wreckage, in part using an MH-60S helicopter. Commander Beth Teach, a Spokesperson for the Naval Air Forces, said:

“The search effort continues, we know that it’s a remote location. We know that it’s not accessible by motorized vehicles.”

Officials say finding the site was difficult because of the aircraft's ability to fly very fast at very low altitudes, it was on a training mission where crews attempt to simulate combat conditions as much as possible. The search for the site at one point was at least 40 miles long.

The missing crew, whose names have not been released, are the pilot and an electronic warfare officer.

The last official statement regarding the crew was late Tuesday night, as of 7:15 PM their whereabouts are not yet known. Navy officials do know yet know if the crew was able to "punch out," or eject from the plane. While they have located the site, the Navy has not said if they've been able to access it.

It is presumed, depending on the condition of the wreckage, investigators could find evidence the crew ejected, or not.

UPDATE---The YCSO says, as of mid-morning Thursday, the Navy has assumed total control of the investigation, search, and possible rescue of the crew. All futher udpates will come from the Navy.