Natural Gas Initiative Passes, Will ‘Protect’ it As an Option in WA

The lone Let's Go WA Initiative that passed this fall was I-2066, which will safeguard, to a degree, natural gas in the state.

I-2066 passes with 51.53 percent of the vote

The bill repeals legislation from earlier this year, that would allow Puget Sound Energy to 'speed up' the process to remove natural gas as an option for consumers. According to The Center Square:

"I-2066 will repeal the provisions of a new state law, House Bill 1589, meant to speed up Puget Sound Energy's transition away from natural gas. It also bars cities and counties from prohibiting, penalizing or discouraging "the use of gas for any form of heating, or for uses related to any appliance or equipment, in any building."

The Building Industry Association of WA and related industries were behind the measure. It will require utilities to offer natural gas as an option, and prevents any utility from banning or disincentivizing natural gas.

Officials say I-2066 could require modifications to the WA State Building Code, but the State Building Code Council doesn't think it will completely repeal the 2021 changes that attacked the use of natural gas in homes and businesses.