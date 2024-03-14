Nationwide Strobe Fire Alarm Recall for Not Alerting Fire Threats

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall from Honeywell, over a fire detector that also uses strobe light alerts. The units are targeted for use by multi-family units or apartment complexes.

Reports of units not responding to fire threats

The CPSC says at least 29,000 of these units have been sold, it's the System Sensor L-series low-frequency Sounders and Strobes for residential apartments and commercial buildings.

Get our free mobile app

The recalls said the sounders and strobes can malfunction, causing the fire alarm system to not alert residents to fire threats. Honeywell received multiple of reports of now or too low of a sound from the units.

Because these are targeted toward multi-family residential units and apartments they are taking extra precautions with the recall.

The consumer information to contact the company is:

System Sensor at 800-736-7672 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at LFSounder.recall@systemsensor.com, or online at https://buildings.honeywell.com/us/en/brands/our-brands/system-sensor/resources/recall or www.SystemSensor.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

The CPSC says consumers should reach out, and they will receive a free inspection and repair of the unit.