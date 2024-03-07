Nationwide Recall for Lithium Ion Battery-Powered Coolers, Fire Hazard

The number sold is not enormous, but thousands have been purchased.

Consumer Product Safety Commission recalling battery-powered coolers

Thursday, March 7th, the CPSC issued a recall, including for Canada, for a certain model of camping and recreational cooler powered by lithium-ion batteries.

The EverFrost Battery Powered Cooler is manufactured by Anker Innovations. There are three different models affected, with capacity ranging from 8 to about 14 gallons.

The models are: (according to the CPSC)

Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 30 A17A0 33 Liter Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 40 A17A1 43 Liters Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 50 A17A2 53 Liters

The issue triggering the recall is the lithium-ion batteries can overhead, causing a fire hazard. The CPSC says there have been at least five reports of various units overheating, smoking, and fires.

Get our free mobile app

There have been about 5,480 units purchased, they were sold at Best Buy and some other retailers and online at kickstarter.com. Consumers should immediately stop using the units. They were manufactured in China. For refunds and other information, click here.