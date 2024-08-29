Nationwide Food-Meat Recall Linked to Plant Mold, Mildew, Bugs

So far, the Bioar's Head national food and meat recall has not touched the west...yet.

Each week, the company expands the recall

So far, 18 states, the western-most being Texas, have seen a total of 57 hospitalizations and 9 deaths from tainted meat products produced at a Boars' Head plant in Virginia.

CBS reports FDA and other inspectors went through the Jarrett, Virginia plant that produced the tainted products and made some shocking discoveries. Officials say it's the largest listeria outbreak in the US since 2011.

According to CBS:

"Beyond issues like paperwork lapses and leftover meat on equipment, the records show inspectors faulted Boar's Head several times for mold or mildew building up around the company's facilities in Jarratt.

In July, federal inspectors found what looked to be mold and mildew around the hand washing sinks for the workers tasked with meats that are supposed to be ready to eat.

Mold was also found building up outside of steel vats used by the plant, previous records show, as well as in holding coolers between the site's smokehouse."

Inspectors also found gnat-like insects around meat products, buildups of meat on equipment, and flies were seen buzzing in and out of some storage vats.

According to CBS, officials are not sure what penalties Boars' Head may face for the violations.

Authorities say these were the products recalled:

"Boar’s Head Ready-to-Eat liverwurst products recalled

Produced between June 11, 2024 and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf-life

“Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia”

3.5-pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis

Sell-by dates range from July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024"

They also issued other recalls as well:

"Boar’s Head also recalled all deli products, including prepackaged deli products. Look for “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels."