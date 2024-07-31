According to business journals and a WARN Alert from the Washington State Employment Security Department, a national solar firm is shutting down its large operation in Bellevue, Wa

Some experts say layoffs and business moves signal end of company

WARN Alerts (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification) from WA ESD are required by law when any WA company lays off workers for any reason, whether closing or downsizing.

A recent WARN Alert indicates San Jose-based Sun Power will close its Bellevue office, with 90 workers being gone by the beginning of September. Sun Power was founded in 1985, and according to online business descriptions is a "provider of photovoltaic solar energy generation systems and battery energy storage products, primarily for residential customers." (Wikapedia-Business)

Less than two weeks ago, after the company earlier announced layoffs of about 1,000 of its 3,800-person workforce, CNBC said it was not taking on any new leases installations or shipments. Analysts, including CNBC, say this likely marks the end of Sun Power as an operating business.

According to the website SolarReviews.com:

"SunPower’s downsizing reflects the struggles of the residential solar industry at large. Changing policies and increased financing costs make closing sales incredibly difficult. "