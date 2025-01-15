Associated Materials of Fife (google street view) Associated Materials of Fife (google street view) loading...

Associated Materials is a national company that began in 1947 and manufactures siding, windows and other external building products. Now, they're closing their plant in Fife, WA and moving to Arizona.

Factory closure will affect at least 150 workers.

The Ohio-based company began in 1947 and owns Genteck, Alpine and Preservation brands and sells other as well. They were acquired in 2022 by SVPGlobal a Connecticut-based global investment firm.

"Last year, Associated Materials announced layoffs affecting more than 130 workers in Ohio. At that time the company stated that those cuts were part of a long-term plan that included “concentrating windows production in the U.S. to locations strategically aligned to growth opportunities in the market and where (the company) can continue to service existing customers.”

The Puget Sound Business Journal reports part of this long-term plan is moving the Fife-WA based window manufacturing business to Yuma, Arizona. The move is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

A WARN (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification) issued by the WA State Employment Security Department said 150 workers would be laid off.

Given recent economic and regulatory conditions in WA state, the company's statement about "concentrating window production" to locations "strategically aligned to growth opportunities in the market" would seem to indicate those opportunities are decreasing or have gone away in WA state.

Prior to this announcement the company lists 11 manufacturing locations, and 125 supply centers across the US and Canada.