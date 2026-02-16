Public Survey to Decide Name for New Pasco Aquatic Center–Down to 3 Choices

The new Pasco Aquatic Center is preparing to open later in 2026, but it will just need a name.

Citizens Are Encouraged to Take the Survey with 3 Choices

The facility is being built near the intersection of Road 108 and Sandifur Parkway in Pasco, approved by voters in April of 2022. It was a replacement, scaled-down version of an original larger facility that was rejected by voters in August of 2013. That older project required approval by voters in Benton and Franklin Counties, it failed with Kennewick and Richland voters.

But now the new facility is a months away from opening, and the City of Pasco and the Pasco Public Facilities District has a survey area residents are urged to take.

The choices have been narrowed down to the following, according to Pasco and the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business:

"Pasco Aquatics Center, Sol Rio Aquatics Center and Dunes Aquatic Center."

With each choice is a logo designed to go with the name.

People who take the survey can leave their contact information to possibly win a pass to the facility. But you might want to hurry, February 16th midnight is the entry deadline.