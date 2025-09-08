Elon Musk’s AI Project Coming to Seattle, Now Hiring

The Seattle-Puget Sound tech sector is a paradox these days. Here's the latest example.

Elon Musk to open AI project office in Seattle

A number of leading tech innovators are pursuing Artificial Intelligence, and a lot of the work is being done in Seattle, one the nation's leading tech arenas.

The paradox is, between Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce and other large companies, nearly 4,000 tech workers in WA have lost their jobs over the last year, and yes, a number of them related to AI now doing their job.

But the pursuit of developing AI is still growing. Elon Musk's "xAI" is opening in Seattle and they're now hiring workers.

The new engineering hub has job postings, which will pay between $110 and $400K a year. The project will focus on image/video generation and GPU kernel teams.

You may not known Musk interned at Microsoft in his early years, and not long ago he sued the company, accusing them and their Open AI Project of creating a monopoly in the field.

According to Geekwire:

"Elon Musk launched xAI in 2023 as a direct competitor to OpenAI, with the mission of “understanding the true nature of the universe.” Based in Silicon Valley, it’s best known for Grok, a chatbot powered by real-time data from X, formerly Twitter."

This is not his first incursion into Seattle, SpaceX operates a major facility in Redmond, WA whichserves as a major development hub for his Starlink Satellite service.

So far, no specific details about where it will be located, when operations will begin or other information has been released by Musk.