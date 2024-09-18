Murder Charges Added in Sunnyside Drive-By Shooting

Area of drive-by shooting (Google maps) Area of drive-by shooting (Google maps) loading...

Because the shootings occurred just outside city limits the Yakima County Sheriff's Office will take over a drive-by shooting case, and now new charges added.

Victim dies, prompting murder charges

Late last Thursday afternoon, September 12th., Sunnyside Officers responded to an area near Rouse Road and Becker Alley close to town, for a report of a drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect vehicle, and gave chase. A short time later the suspect car crashed near Lester and Van Belle Roads. All four occupants fled the scene, running though cornfields. SPD Officers were able to capture all four.

During the investigation it was noticed the drive-by took place outside of the city limits, so Yakima County took over. The victim of the shooting was a teenage male, who had a gunshot wound to his head.

The teen, who was rushed to a Tri-City area hospital, died over the weekend. Now, not only are the four suspects facing weapons and drive-by shooting charges, now murder charges will be added according to the Yakima County Prosecutor.