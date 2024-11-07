Multiple OR Cities Ban Psilocybin (Mushroom) Businesses

First, it was recreational pot, now the ' hallucinogenic mushroom business is beginning to grow...no pun intended

Multiple OR cities pass bans on these kinds of operations

OR approved the creation of psilocybin recreational mushroom operations in the state, but 12 cities are not buying in.

According to KTVZ.com, these cities, including Redmond, have passed bans on such operations. According to KTVZ:

"Bans against psilocybin businesses are passing in Brookings, Rogue River, Sutherlin, Redmond, Lebanon, Jefferson, Sheridan, Amity, Hubbard, Mount Angel, Estacada, Oregon City, Lake Oswego, Seaside and Warrenton."

Supporters say hallucinogenic mushrooms, if carefully administered in small doses, have been used for centuries to help people with mental and sometimes physical issues.

According to KTVZ:

"Oregon was the first state to decriminalize psilocybin in licensed settings and Colorado has followed suit. Massachusetts voters rejected a proposal to legalize the mushrooms and allow people to grow small quantities at their homes"

However, critics of the use of mushrooms say OR is looking beyond controlled environments, because the state recently allowed the licensing of its first recreational edible mushroom company earlier this year.