Much-Needed Traffic Upgrades Coming to Pasco&#8217;s Road 76-Sandifur

Much-Needed Traffic Upgrades Coming to Pasco’s Road 76-Sandifur

Road 76 and Sandifur (city of Pasco)

Thanks to funding from the Washington State Department of Transportation, a growing Pasco intersection will be getting some upgrades to safety.

  Road 76 and Sandifur Parkway to get a traffic light and more

The City of Pasco announced Tuesday $2.1 million from WSDOT will be utilized to add a traffic signal and other improvements to the increasingly-used intersection.

The funding is from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP). The project will install a traffic signal, marked crosswalks, sidewalk extensions, and will also coordinate the signal with those at Road 68 to improve traffic flow.

Pasco officials say the area was deemed a large priority in the 2024 City Road Safety Plan, and now it will be able to be carried out.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The project will begin in 2025 with the design phase, and should be completed by 2027.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

 

Categories: Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA