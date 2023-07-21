Aerial view of semi-submersible drug boat (US Customs and Border Patrol) Aerial view of semi-submersible drug boat (US Customs and Border Patrol) loading...

It seems drug cartels will stop short of nothing when it comes to attempting to smuggle drugs into the United States.

Customs and Border Patrol nabs strange craft full of cocaine

Customs officials reported this week back in June aerial units detected a 'boat' of sorts speeding across some open waters southwest of Mexico.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) described it as a Self-Propelled Semi-Submersible (SPSS). This one was 85 feet long, and capable of partially submersing below the water level to it could 'hide.'

The crew of a P-3A Orion surveillance aircraft spotted the craft and alerted surface units. Five people on board were arrested, and the arresting officers found 8.200 pounds of cocaine.

The aerial unit is part of what CBP calls Operation Albatross, where aircraft used for defense surveillance and monitoring are used to help patrol the waters south of the US. These planes are referred to as Air and Marine Operations. CBP has been using these methods to catch drug smugglers over the last several years.