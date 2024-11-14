Move Over TEMU, Here Comes Amazon Haul

It's no secret Chinese-based discount shopping sites TEMU and Shein have captured huge shares of the US and international market. But, here comes a competitor from Amazon.

Amazon Haul is named after the social media slang "haul," or pictures of purchases

According to CBS Business and other sources, Thursday, November 14th, Amazon has debuted its 'discount' merchant service known as Haul. It gets its name from social media lingo where people display pictures of discount items they obtained online, or a "haul."

TEMO and Shein have captured huge shares of the online market, with massive discounts on a wide variety of items. According to CBS:

"Amazon Haul — whose name is a play on social media "hauls," where people show off their purchases — focuses on selling items for $20 or less, or what Amazon calls "crazy low prices." In a blog post, Amazon said the new service is available in its shopping app and mobile website."

The Chinese-based companies have captured a lot of business among younger generation shoppers, and Amazon Haul is designed to win back that market.

According to CBS:

"Amazon Haul is a response to both the rise of low-price Chinese marketplaces and the fact that consumers are increasingly seeking value for money as they try to make their budgets stretch further," said Neil Saunders, managing director of market research firm GlobalData."

CBS also reported:

"Amazon Haul is an online storefront within the Amazon app that sells low-cost items, aimed especially at consumers who shop at discount retailers such as Temu and Shein.

To find Amazon Haul, go to the Amazon app and search "Haul" in the search bar, or go to www.amazon.com/haul on your browser"