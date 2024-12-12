Move Over Jersey, Airline Pilots Report “UFO” Lights over Oregon

Nationally, we've been captivated by a number of large drones seen flying around areas of New Jersey, and don't appear to be flown by hobbyists.

The drones have been as large as an SUV, say sources.

The Associated Press reported this information December 11th:

"The large mysterious drones reported flying over parts of New Jersey in recent weeks appear to avoid detection by traditional methods such as helicopter and radio, according to a state lawmaker briefed Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security."

Other sightings have stretched from New York to Pennsylvania.

Now, airliner and other pilots in Oregon are reporting seeing mysterious objects and lights.

KGW8 TV is reporting at least four reports over Oregon. Some researchers claim the lights are flares from Starlink Satellites, but based on the reports, the behavior of these lights don't match that.

One pilot flying a Life Flight aircraft, reported a bright light coming toward his aircraft, then it reversed course out towards the Pacific Ocean:

“Red in color — moving at extreme speeds. I don’t even know how to describe how fast it was moving,” the pilot told air traffic control. (KGW8)

Last Sunday, a United Airlines Pilot reported seeing lights over the Eugene area:

“We’re seeing three or four targets. They’re all altitudes. Up and down. It’s pretty crazy,” the pilot told air traffic controllers, who confirmed there was no military activity in the area.

Get our free mobile app

The Life Flight pilot reported one of the lights was going in circles in a “corkscrew pattern” and showed up on his aircraft’s collision avoidance system." (KGW8)

According to audio clips posted online, that pilot was given approval to change altitude and deviate to avoid the "UFO."

Some experts who looked at photos and video taken from the planes claim they're reflections off Starlink Satellites.