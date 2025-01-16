Motorhome on Fire Explodes in Soap Lake, Kills Dog
Grant County Fire District 7 crews were able to keep a large motorhome fire from spreading to other buildings on Wednesday night.
Crews were dispatched to the fire in Soap Lake
Around 10:35 PM, fire crews responded to a location in town about a large motorhome on fire.
When crews arrived they were able to prevent the fire from exposing or spreading to a nearby building, but another engine and pumper-tender were also called in to help subdue the fire. Crews said there were several explosions from inside the unit but no injuries were reported.
No word if the motorhome was occupied, the fire was completely put out. The motorhome was a total loss and fire crews said unfortunately, a dog died in the fire.
Investigators are working to learn what triggered the blaze.
