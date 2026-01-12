Saturday Late-Night Crash Seriously Hurts Motorcyclist South of Kennewick

The Benton County Sheriff's Office reports around 11:25 PM Saturday night, a motorist found a motorcycle rider who had crashed on Locust Grove Road.

The rider was unresponsive when help arrived

The BCSO and EMS responded to an area near the intersection with Nicosen Road, a location a few miles south of Kennewick.

Investigators found the rider was unconscious and was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, and fortunately was listed in stable condition. Their motorcycle was badly damaged.

Get our free mobile app

No information about what might had led to the crash was released yet, the BCSO offered thanks to the motorist who found the rider, called 911, and stayed with them until help arrived.

Without that help, authorities say the victim might have been there for hours, and possibly degenerated into much worse condition.