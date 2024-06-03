Motorcycle Meth ‘Delivery Man’ Gets Stuck in Field After 100MPH Chase

A wild pursuit over the weekend in Grant County ended with a would-be drug delivery man being pursued and caught by a K-9.

Motorcycle rider hits 100 MPH during pursuit

Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted about a man riding his motorcycle in a reckless manner, and located the suspect around 6:30 PM Saturday evening.

The rider, identified as 50-year-old Gary Hutt of Moses Lake, led officers on a chase, hitting speeds at 100 MPH. However, his attempt to elude them by plowing into a farm field led to his capture.

Hutt's motorcycle became bogged down in the mud about 8 miles northeast of Moses Lake. He abandoned the bike and tried to flee on foot, but was quickly run down and captured by GCSO K-9 Uno, who is pictured in our story.

Officers searching his bike found a quarter pound of meth, baggies, and a scale. He's now in the Grant County jail on a variety of drug and pursuit-related charges.