Wild Drunk Driver Leads Cops on Long Drive and Foot Chase Near Moses Lake

A 31-year-old man is in the Grant County Jail on a long list of charges following a wild Friday chase.

The Man Fled in a Pickup, then On Foot

Around 5:30 AM Friday morning, Grant County Deputies came across a Ford F-150 pickup northbound on SR-17 that was parked near McConihe Road NE, near the northwest corner of Moses Lake.

The vehicle was on the shoulder, partially blocking the lane of travel. The Officer pulledwe over thinking the vehicle was either involved in a DUI and possibly a collision when the driver abruptly sped away at high speed. The driver refused to pull over despite the Deputy turning on his lights.

During the pursuit, twice the driver eluded spike strips, several times reached speeds of 100 MPH, swerved into online lanes of traffic, and crashed at least one but kept going.

After a multi-mile pursuit which led to the Moses Lake Sand Dunes, Officers had lost sight of the truck, but using a drone followed tire tracks and then footprints in the sand.

After tracking him for 3 miles, Officers got a Dispatch call from a witness who reported a suspicious person near the 5600 block of Road J.2-SE. Deputies who arrived found the suspect, identified as Casey Kolb hiding inside a shop. He was arrested.