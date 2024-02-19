Moses Lake Teen Car Thief Follows Owner Before Overnight Chase

It's not often the victim of a car theft is followed by the suspect, but that happened in Moses Lake over the weekend.

Car chase finally ends with spike strips being used to disable car

Moses Lake Police, Grant County Deputies and Ephrata Police had to work to apprehend an auto theft suspect Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Around 4:25 AM Sunday morning, GCSO Deputies were alerted about a stolen car report on Division Street in Moses Lake, the owner indicated earlier in the evening the owner said their stolen car was following them. Moses Lake Police pursued the car several times, but it sped away. A visit to the car owner's home verified it had been stolen from their driveway.

A short time later the 2008 Acura was spotted by Deputies and Ephrata Police spotted the vehicle, pursued it through the Cascade Valley area where the driver eluded spike strips at least once.

Moses Lake PD radios ahead to Ephrata PD

Based on the path of the vehicle, Officers were able to relay to Ephrata Police who laid down spike strips near State Route 282 and Nat Washington Way. Despite hitting the strips the car continued to limp along until an officer was able to spin the car out with a 'mild' pit maneuver.

The GCSO says the suspect, a 16-year-old teen from Moses Lake, was found to be impaired and had a .25 caliber handgun with him. He was also connected to the theft of an earlier Honda that was stolen prior to the Acura, he was found with the keys in his pocket.

The teen was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center in Wenatchee on multiple other charges beside those in Moses Lake. Authorities did not say why he was taken to Wenatchee.