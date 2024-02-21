Moses Lake Shooting Victim Refuses to Cooperate With Police

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has updated an early Sunday morning shooting that left a young man injured.

Area residents reported hearing 9 or 10 shots

Around 1 AM Sunday morning, the GCSO and Moses Lake Police responded to a report of a shooting near March Street and Biggs Drive in the Larsen Community area of Moses Lake.

Residents who called dispatch reported hearing at least 9 or 10 shots fired. When Officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been hit five times in the arms and torso. Fortunately, he survived, but he is still in an area hospital being treated.

The GCSO says this is being treated as a targeted attack on the person. The GCSO and MLPD said they have not released certain information because of the active investigation.

However, Officers say the victim is still refusing to cooperate with investigators. Anyone who may have information related to this incident can call 509-762-1160, all leads can be anonymous.