Moses Lake SD ‘Defies’ WIAA, WA State Boys in Girls Sports Rules

For a few years now, the WIAA (WA State Interscholastic Activities Association) has had a 'toolkit,' or guidelines regarding transgender athletes in sports. Now, the Moses Lake School District has followed Tumwater in adopting its own.

Previously, WIAA schools have been expected to follow the transgender rules.

Moses Lake bans transgender boys from girls sports, teams

The Moses Lake School District has adopted new policies, voted on by the school board.

The policy prevents transgender athletes from participating in sports with which they identify. School officials informed the OSPI (Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction) they intend to follow the Federal order, and indicated they wish to avoid the potential loss of Federal funding.

The revised guidelines also reach beyond sports, the District is going to modify policies for the usage of school facilities, from restrooms to locker rooms.

Last week Tumwater Schools voted to prevent transgender boys from participating in girls' sports and athletics, affecting Tumwater and Black Hills High Schools.

This action came after 2 Tumwater girls' basketball players sat out a game vs. Shelton HS, who had a transgender boy on their team.