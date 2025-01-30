Moses Lake Schools Facing Crucial Levy Vote in February

Moses Lake High School (google steet view) Moses Lake High School (google steet view) loading...

The Moses Lake School Board has unanimously approved the running of a levy coming up in February.

The levy vote is coming February 11th.

The proposed levy would tax $1.50 for every $1,000 of assessed property value, which would raise just over $51 million, and it would run through 2029.

According to The Center Square:

"The district pushed an Educational Programs & Operations Replacement Levy twice last year, but both failed to reach the simple majority required to pass. State law limits districts to two failed attempts before requiring them to wait another year to ask again, but that time is up.

The last two failures revealed accounting errors and other issues, contributing to an over $20 million shortfall. Despite the long, ongoing process of remedying this, the board has continually declined to undergo a forensic audit but said Wednesday that it’s not out of the question."

Last year, the levy failures led to the discovery of some forensic account errors, that resulted in a $20 million-dollar shortfall. The District was able to peel away most of it, but they are depending heavily on the passage of the levy to restore 'normal' services.

Get our free mobile app

If this levy fails, the District could be looking at having to shed another $5.1 million from expenses.