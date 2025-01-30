Moses Lake Schools Facing Crucial Levy Vote in February
The Moses Lake School Board has unanimously approved the running of a levy coming up in February.
The levy vote is coming February 11th.
The proposed levy would tax $1.50 for every $1,000 of assessed property value, which would raise just over $51 million, and it would run through 2029.
According to The Center Square:
"The district pushed an Educational Programs & Operations Replacement Levy twice last year, but both failed to reach the simple majority required to pass. State law limits districts to two failed attempts before requiring them to wait another year to ask again, but that time is up.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita
To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.
Gallery Credit: Eliza Siegel