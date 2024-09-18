Moses Lake Police Seeking Leads in Drive-By Shooting

Moses Lake Police are now turning to the public for leads related to a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened September 8th

The MLPD says officers responded to the area of N Buell Dr and W Gary St. around 3:11 AM that Sunday morning, after getting calls about gunfire in the area.

A home and vehicle were hit by bullets, and Officers found shell casings at the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Witnesses indicated a grey or black vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

Now, Police are asking anyone who is in that area to check their surveillance cameras or other monitoring devices and if they have anything from that time frame, to report it. Anyone who also may have additional information, they're requested to call (509)-764-3887. All leads can be confidential.