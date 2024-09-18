Moses Lake Police Seeking Leads in Drive-By Shooting
Moses Lake Police are now turning to the public for leads related to a drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened September 8th
The MLPD says officers responded to the area of N Buell Dr and W Gary St. around 3:11 AM that Sunday morning, after getting calls about gunfire in the area.
A home and vehicle were hit by bullets, and Officers found shell casings at the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Witnesses indicated a grey or black vehicle was seen leaving the scene.
Get our free mobile app
Now, Police are asking anyone who is in that area to check their surveillance cameras or other monitoring devices and if they have anything from that time frame, to report it. Anyone who also may have additional information, they're requested to call (509)-764-3887. All leads can be confidential.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)