Moses Lake Police Release Drive-By Shooting Update

Moses Lake Police have released an update on a deadly drive-by shooting from March 21st.

Some news updates released

March 21st, around 9:13 PM Moses Lake Police were sent to the 500 Block of Loop Drive about a shooting. They found a vehicle with five persons who'd been shot. A 14-year-old male was deceased inside, the others had been hit at least once. They included a 12-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and female, and a 26-year-old female.

None of the victims have any gang-related activity or criminal affiliations. Two hours later the suspect vehicle was located, abandoned on Buell St.

After a search of the car, the investigation led to a search of a home on Buell, but no evidence was found. No one at the Buell location is under investigation or suspects in the shooting.

Get our free mobile app

Now, Police say they continue the investigation, any leads from the public can be reported at (509)-764-3887. All leads can be confidential.