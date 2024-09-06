Moses Lake PD Seeking ‘Wigged-Out’ Retail Theft Suspect
Moses Lake Police are seeking the public's help in trying to locate this suspect.
The suspect has stolen hundreds of dollars of product from Ulta Beauty
The MLPD says this person has hit the beauty store multiple times, stealing a wide variety of items over the last few weeks.
Based on store security cameras, they believe the person, male or female, is wearing a wig. MLPD listed her as a female suspect, but some observers are questioning whether is a man trying to look like a woman to confuse authorities.
The suspect also appears to have a tattoo on their right jawline.
Either way, if you see this 'wigged-out' suspect, notify MLPD at (509)-764-3887.
