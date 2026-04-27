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Moses Lake Police Become Certified in Pit Maneuver.

(video courtesy of MLPD-Facebook)

The Moses Lake Police Department recently had a number of Officers become certified in the Pit Maneuver, which LE uses to spin a suspect's vehicle off the road.

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If they are attempting to put them on the shoulder, they nudge the left rear. Heading to the median? Right rear.

They were recently practicing at the Hanford HAMMER Training Center, and have officially become certified to utilize this very effective method of stopping a fleeing suspect.

Sense of Humor Plays a Part on the Suspect Vehicle

We love the sign on the bumper of the 'suspect' vehicle which reads "Grandma Pits Harder than You Do."

And obviously, do not try this at home. These Officers to through hours of high-speed driving training even before they begin to master the Pit.

The HAMMER Training Center opened in 1997, and is used to a wide variety of emergency and law enforcement training exercises.