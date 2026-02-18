The Moses Lake Police Department's Street Crimes Team is a unit of Officers who work in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies to focus on a wide variety of infractions that require fast and hard-hitting responses.

The 2025 Report Has a Lot of Data

MLPD says their partnership with ATF has helped them take a lot of criminals off Moses Lake streets.

Get our free mobile app

According to the MLPD, these were the stats for 2025:

"Total Arrests: 83

Federal Indictments: 19

Cocaine: 2.47 pounds

Fentanyl pills: 6,368

Fentanyl powder: 5.6 pounds

Heroin: 7 ounces

Meth: 37.43 pounds

Marijuana: 1.27 pounds

Psilocybin Mushrooms: 54.1 grams

LSD: 14 doses

Guns: 52

Search warrants: 95 Superior Court warrants and 30 Federal warrants"

Often the Street Crimes Unit is utilized to help break up organized crime or drug rings, resulting in multiple arrests, and halting or at least greatly minimizing illegal activity in the city.

At least 33 different categories of incidents were investigated by the SRT, ranging from multiple variations of drug possession and delivery charges, distribution of child sex materials, drive-by shootings, organized animal fighting, leading organized crime, and possession of a 'destructive' device.