Moses Lake Man Nabbed After Gun Threat at Espresso Drive Through

A barista at a Moses Lake espresso stand might have helped protect a family.

Grant County Deputies arrest man after he flashes gun in drive-through

Around 4:30 PM Monday Officers were called to the Busy Bean Espresso stand on Valley Road, where the barista told them the suspect had come through the drive-through. He displayed a gun and was making threats about retaliating against his family for unspecified reasons. He then drove off.

The frightened barista called 911, and a short time later Deputies located 34-year-old Colton Hofstetter in his car near Broadway and South Balsam Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

The GCSO says he's facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as malicious mischief for allegedly vandalizing a car belonging to a family member earlier in the day. The investigation continues.

