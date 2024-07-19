Moses Lake Man Gets 5 Years for Drug Debt Car Arson

25-year-old suspect had lengthy criminal history

 Man will spend 5 years in prison

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA announced Thursday, David Alexander Maybee of Moses Lake will also get 3 years probation for his role in a car arson.

He pleaded guilty to  Malicious Destruction of Property by Fire, relating  to setting a car on fire. According to the US Attorney's Office:

"...on January 21, 2022, Maybee and 3 others drove to the Motel 6 in Moses Lake. The driver of the vehicle parked nearby. Maybee and another man got out of the vehicle and walked to an Audi parked in the motel parking lot. Using a water bottle filled with gasoline they had obtained from a gas station earlier that night, the man poured gasoline over the Audi while Maybee acted as a lookout. The man lit the gasoline on fire and the pair ran back to their vehicle and left the scene."

Maybee, said officials, believed he would get a reward from a drug dealer for performing this action. US Attorney's Office officials also said a month after the arson, Maybee and an accomplice held up a Carl's Jr to get money to pay a drug dealer, and they also broke into a Moses Lake home and stole firearms.

