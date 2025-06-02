Moses Lake Man Fires Gun Into Porch During Domestic Argument

A 36-year-old Moses Lake man is in the Grant County jail following a lengthy standoff.

The man assaulted his domestic partner during a DV incident.

Around 1:15 AM Monday morning, the woman called 9-1-1 to report she'd been assaulted at a rural home in the 6200 block of Mae Valley Road by Moses Lake.

During the incident, she said the suspect, identified as Torrey Branden, assaulted her and fired at least one shot into the deck of the home.

The woman was able to escape, but Branden refused to exit. After a standoff, he was finally persuaded to surrender after the GCSO used flash-bang grenades and tear gas to 'convince' him, he gave up without incident.

He's now facing multiple related charges from the incident, including possession of a stolen firearm.

