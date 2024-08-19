Moses Lake Man Captured–Smashed Car Windows, Waved Knife

Sunday afternoon, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies and Moses Lake Police apprehended a man who smashed car windows with a bar and waved a knife.

The incident began with a report of a fire

Moses Lake Fire and other units responded to a house fire around 4 PM on Lee Drive in Cascade Valley. When they arrived, witnesses told crews a man with a metal bar was seen leaving the house shortly before the fire was reported.

Sheriff's Deputies located him walking along Valley Road and gave him orders to drop the bar. He also had a butcher knife which he finally dropped. But he refused Officers' commands to drop the bar and instead smashed out the windows of several vehicles parked along the road.

Officers used a Taser and bean bag projectiles to try to subdue the man, but they had little effect. Officers continued less-lethal methods until the suspect was finally under control.

The man, whose ID has not been released yet, is facing charges for the damage to the vehicles, likely resisting arrest, and is a suspect in the house fire. The investigation continues.