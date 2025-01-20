Moses Lake Knife Threats from Mom, Flees With Unsecured Child

A 20-year-old Grant County woman is in jail after allegedly threatening her parents with a knife and endangering her child.

The woman's parents didn't want her driving with the child.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says around 3 AM Sunday morning, Kelsey Galvan returned to her parent's home in an unincorporated area of Moses Lake to pick up her 9-month-old son after what was said to be a night of partying. The parents had been babysitting.

However, her parents told Deputies they didn't want to release the child, because Galvan appeared to be intoxicated. She pulled a knife, threatened her parents, they were able to disarm her. She then drove away with the child not secured in his car seat.

She was driving away just as Deputies arrived, Officials said she plowed over a neighbor's mailbox in her efforts to get away. Officers followed her at a safe distance and when she finally stopped a few miles away, they swarmed her vehicle.

The child was found in the car with the seat not secured to its base, Galvan was taken into custody and is facing charges of first-degree assault, two counts of felony harassment – threats to kill, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of hit-and-run with property damage.

Child Protective Services has joined the investigation. The child was not harmed during the incident.