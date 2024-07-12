Moses Lake HS Facing Possibility of Canceled Sports Due to Cuts

A community group has formed in Moses Lake, with a goal of helping to ensure that despite budget cuts, school extracurricular programs, including sports, will survive.

Group will reportedly present ideas, talk with school board July 25th

According to sources, including Source One News, the group is called Community Athletics and Activities, and they are trying to help the District with what many say is a dire situation.

The issues began a number of weeks ago, when District officials discovered bookkeeping and clerical errors were said to be the reason the MLSD is now facing a multi-million dollar shortfall. This came on the heels of the levy failure earlier this year.

At one point, the shortfall was nearly $20 million dollars. Numerous workers have been let go, or had their positions eliminated and they will not be refilled. Some methods have trimmed it down significantly, but athletics and other activities could be on the chopping block.

According to Source One, the District is facing the cancellation of athletics and other activities:

"Faced with the reality that the school district cannot fund all athletics and clubs from middle to high school during the 2024-2025 school year, the CAA organization is taking action to raise necessary funds for all extracurricular programs. Without the funding, all club activities and athletic programs will be canceled next school year, organizers told Source ONE News on Friday."

A group of volunteers created a board and founded the CAA, they have expressed concerns that without the various extracurricular activities, students will suffer badly, it will hurt their mental health, and for many, deprive them of opportunities to earn scholarships and other post-high school educational pursuits.

The group hopes to raise $2.6 million, as of a recent update, at least $25,000 is known to have been raised.