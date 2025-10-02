Teens Could Face Charges in Moses Lake Gun Threat Hoax

Moses Lake Police now say a weapons threat reported Wednesday is a hoax.

Teens could face charges for false reporting

The Moses Lake Police Department dispatched a number of Officers on Wednesday afternoon to a location near the railroad trestle between Milwaukee Ave and Montlake Park.

A group of middle school teens who were said to be on a sports training run had reported they were allegedly threatened by a man with a firearm in the area. MLPD said previously there was about a 15 minute delay between the alleged incident and when it was reported.

Grant County Deputies also reported, but after investigating, a person who later arrived at the scene who matched the description of the alleged suspect, was found not to have been involved because it was confirmed he had been at work all day--and could not have been there.

No vehicles matching the description of the suspect was located either.

Thursday, Officers learned it was actually a hoax.

Thursday, MLPD Officers said they have concluded the report was made up and false, and no such incident occurred. A report will be filed with the juvenile prosecutor for possible charges of false reporting to be brought against the student or students who knowingly provided the false information to Police.

The investigation continues.