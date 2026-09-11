A Wednesday evening shooting in Moses Lake could be gang-related.

Police Respond to Report of Gunfire Arouond 10 PM

Multiple Officers responded to an area near the intersection of Fern and Gibby Streets in town, and set up a perimeter, after the 9-1-1 call.

At about the same time, a 17-year-old juvenile was admitted to Good Samaritan Hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their leg.

Evidence Led to a Search at an Apartment Complex

The MLPD did not say what evidence was recovered at the shooting scene but it led to an Officer and Moses Lake Tactical Response Team search of an apartment at 1701 Crouse Street. This was done due to the possbility the shooting was gang-related.

The search warrant was looking for firearms. Police didn't say if any evidence was recovered, it is still an active investigation, and no further details will be released until later.

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