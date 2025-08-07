Moses Lake Drunk Driver Wads Up Car After Chase

After a determined pursuit, which was off and of due to safety concerns, Moses Lake Police finally nailed a dangerous drunk driver.

The man managed to elude spike strips

Around 9:30 PM Wednesday evening, a Moses Lake Officer spotted a reckless driver on Airway Drive near Valley Road. But the driver refused to stop for the Officer, and a pursuit began, involving Deputies from Grant County.

The man was able to elude several attempts to use spike strips and other tools to pop his tires, and due to safety concerns, the Officers broke off the chase. Then, the driver turned around and drove straight at the Officers' cruisers, forcing them to re-engage.

Finally, after nearly an hour-long pursuit overall, the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Matthew Garza of Moses Lake, crashed his car on Valley Road near the intersection with Ottmer Road.

Get our free mobile app

No property damage occurred, no other vehicles were involved, the suspect was not hurt, and was taken to the Grant County Jail on multiple charges.