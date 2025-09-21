Would-Be Drug Dealer Nailed at 3 AM in Moses Lake Store Parking Lot

After getting a lead on a drug delivery Moses Lake Police sprang into action.

Officers locate, arrest suspect early Friday

Thursday, the Moses Lake Street Crimes Unit "interdicted" a shipment of drugs that was said to be passing through town, and set up the arrest.

Early Friday morning around 3 AM, Officers located the suspect in the parking lot of Winco Foods in Moses Lake.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Joel Eveline of Tacoma, was arrested without incident. During the preliminary investigation, Officers found a half-pound of both meth and Fentanyl in his vehicle, along with a firearm and cash.

Eveline was booked on multiple charges into the Grant County Jail, the investigation continues.