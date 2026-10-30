According to national average drug crime data, the drugs could have been worth anywhere from $3,500 to as high as $18,000.

Moses Lake Police Raid Home, Seize Drugs and Suspect

The MLPD did not release how they determined where to search, but the street crimes unit on Wednesday, Oct. 28th, served warrants at a location, likely suspected for drug trafficking.

The residence, in the 4800 block of Stratford Road, yielded 2 pounds of meth and a man was also arrested.

The Suspect is Facing Delivery Charges

MLPD says 52-year-old Eligio Guzman (pictured here in our story) was identified by Police as being the dealer, during the investigative search of the home, they also found a ledger of 'clients' he has been reportedly dealing to.

MLPD says it's likely more charges will follow as they pursue those whose names were on the ledger.

The Value of the Drugs Was Determined From National Figures

The MLPD did not release a value of the meth, but national crime data shows the lowest price is for bulk or largest packages. If the drugs are split into much smaller street-level bags (measured in grams) the value rapidly increases, due to narcotic sales.

The investigation continues.