Moses Lake Man Runs Stop Sign, Dies in Violent Crash

A county road was partially closed til nearly midnight Monday following a fatal crash earlier in the evening. The area of the crash is circled in red in this image.

The accident occurred just west of Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the victim was driving a Hyundai and pulled onto Road 4 NE from Road F in Mae Valley, an unincorporated area west of town.

The 37-year-old victim, whose name was not yet released, apparently had run a stop sign at the intersection and collided violently with a Dodge Ram pickup driven by 26-year-old Benito Amayo Romero. Romero and his 2 passengers sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries, but the 37-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate, Grant County PUD crews were on site late into the night to replace a power pole that was sheared in half as a result of the collision. No other details have been released.