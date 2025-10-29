Northwest Medical Provider Slashes 241 Jobs Over “Financial Realities”

The seemingly steady or increasing number of jobs being cut in WA state's medical provider industry have a common thread, and now another 241 jobs are going away.

PeaceHealth of Vancouver slashes 241 jobs this week

According to a legally mandated WARN Alert from Employment Security, and statements from company officials, non-profit PeaceHealth has cut 241 jobs out of its total workforce of 16,000.

PeaceHealth has 160 multi-care clinilcs across Southwestern WA, parts of Oregon and in Alaska. The Vancouver WA-based company announced the cuts are due to "financial and operational realities" and will consist of mostly non-clinical and administrative workers.

This cut amounts to about 2.5 percent of their workforce. No job cuts were announced for Oregon or Alaska. Like many other medical providers, PeaceHealth is facing the effects of the legislature cutting $782 million total from state Medicaid and related programs in the budget.

These cuts began to take effect long before any Federal Medicaid cuts were announced as part of the 'big beautiful bill' from this summer. The legislation also added $120 million in new taxes on hospitals for 2026, increasing the burden. That tax number will rise to $239 million for 2027.

While Gov. Ferguson and state officials continue to blame the Federal government, legislators such as Rep. Travis Couture (R-Alyln WA) point out these massive financial hits are due to the state cutting, not the Federal government.