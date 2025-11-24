Another Major Drug Bust in WA, Over $1 Million Confiscated

On the west side of the state, an ongoing anti-drug operation is still paying dividends.

Operation Eastbound and Down Nets more drugs

Friday, King County Deputies and Burien Police assisted by other units, conducted more raids as part of the Eastbound and Down Drug sting.

Recently, 4 suspects and over a million dollars were confiscated along with weapons and cash were seized, now another one on Friday has more.

One major dealer was arrested, and according to Burien Police, here's the haul:

●"11.8 pounds of methamphetamine

●6 pounds of fentanyl powder

●1.2 pounds of cocaine

●223.6 grams of heroin

●$55,959 in drug proceeds

●One Audi A6 seized used for narcotics distribution"

The estimated street value of the drugs, according to Police, was $1.630 million dollars.

The US Attorney's Office said the amount of fentanyl seized so far in Operation Eastbound and Down is enough to kill an estimated 3.3 million people.