The deadly tank collapse at a Longview paper and pulp company will that killed 11 workers in May is not the only issue facing a major company.

Nippon Dynawave Facing More Safety Violations

The May 26th massive tank implosion that killed 11 workers and injured a number of others at the plant in Longview is still under investigation, but now more safety violations have brought fines.

Besides the failure of a white liquor tank that killed the workers, two other safety investigations were being looked at.

L-I Says Two Other Incidents Are Being Looked At

In March of this year, a worker was found to have waded through 145 degree liquid pulp to close a drain valve that was unintentionally left in the open position. The three foot deep liquid sludge that obscured a sinkhole in the floor. The heated liquid had created the crater.

Labor and Industries said the company failed to protect and warn workers about the potential for these kinds of incidents. According to L-I:

"The incident began when a tank valve was left open, causing hot pulp to pour onto the ground, creating a hole in the asphalt below. The worker waded through the thick material and climbed on piping to close the valve and stop the spill. When he tried to step back down to the ground, he fell into the sinkhole."

Worker Was Fortunate He Didn't Die

The investigation indicated the worker was able to grab a pipe and keep himself from falling into the sinkhole, if he hadn't he would have been under 7 feet of the substance.

L-I said workers told them these kinds of similar incidents occurred on a regular basis, and Officials said the issue was Nippon sent workers into an unsafe situation to deal with it with no to little regard for safety.

The fine for the offense is $77,800. The investigation into the fatal tank collapse continues.