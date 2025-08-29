It's the 7th southern border project since the beginning of 2025, after DHS Secretary Kristy Noem took over.

Key section of fence never finished by Biden Admin will now be built

The five miles of 30-foot fall fencing will be in a key area that has seen a lot of illegal intrusions, and attempts to cross into the US. According to US Customs and Border Patrol, it's in an important location:

(the fence is located in) "Starr and Hidalgo Counties in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas."

Part of the section was previously appropriated for CBP by Congress in 2019, but was never finished by the previous administration. A number of partially completed sections are being finished, and where needed, renovated due to wear and tear from weather.

Get our free mobile app

Over 100 miles of new or replacement border walls are being built. Officials are using many of them to 'funnel' would-be crossers into areas that are easier to patrol and intercept.

As is with other border projects, Secretary Noem's exemption allows the projects to by-pass the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which required lengthy and expensive environmental studies to be performed before any construction began. When it came to border security, the NEPA was more often used as a political roadblock to prevent sections of wall and other security measures from being built or finished.