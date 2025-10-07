Another 369 WA Starbucks Workers to Go, Locations Still Unknown

Starbucks has announced another 369 WA job cuts, most likely at coffee shops, as they continue to try to regain market shares. Starbucks has released some information, see below story.

WARN Alert says 369 jobs to go away in December.

WARN Alerts are issued by law by Employment Security, and required for any business in WA that employs a total (statewide) of at least 100 workers.

Starbucks has not released specifics yet, but it's expected these layoffs could come with another round of coffee shop closures. Due to competition locally and regionally, some labor and other economic issues, Starbucks has seen its dominance shrink considerably over the last decade or so.

In an effort to streamline and rebuild, they're shedding jobs and reshuffling many processes. They plan to close their five WA 'grab and go' drive-through only locations in Seattle, Remond and Bellevue by 2026.

It is not known how these layoffs will affect the 12,000 nationwide Starbucks baristas who have unionized. There are approximately 18 stores in WA that are part of Starbucks Workers United. Unionized stores include Walla Walla, 1 in Richland, 1 in Spokane, the rest are on the West side of the state.

The Seattle Times reports the union had not issued a statement about this latest round of planned cuts. The company has recently shut down 2 stores in Yakima, one in Wenatchee, Ritzville, and 1 in Kennewick. These latest job cuts will happen on or by December 5th.

Sam Jeffries of Starbucks Media Relations released some new information that included this statement:

"This is not a new announcement of job cuts or closures, these are connected to the coffeehouse closures discussed by our CEO on September 25 (impacted stores closed on September 27)."

He also said unionized or represented status is not a factor when they are considering closing a store.

The statement also read:

"We worked hard to offer transfers to nearby locations where possible. For those we can’t immediately place, we’re focused on partner (employee) care including comprehensive severance packages."